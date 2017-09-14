Robert D. Flack Obituary

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio – Robert D. Flack, age 90, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the Andover Village Skilled Nursing Center.

He was born on March 21, 1927 in Cherry Valley Township, Ohio, a son of Elmer and Frances (Hedrick) Flack.

A lifelong area resident, Mr. Flack was a graduate of the Williamsfield School.

He drove a semi-truck for Kaplan Trucking. After his retirement from Kaplan, he went on to own and operate a dairy farm for many years.

He was an active member of the Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club and he served on the Ashtabula County Fair Board for 30 years.

Mr. Flack had a love of restoring old equipment and re-building old tractors, especially Allis Chalmers and Olivers.

He married Mary E. (Gattshall) on November 27, 1952 and she preceded him in death on March 2, 2015. He is also preceded by his parents and three brothers, Eugene, James and Edward Flack.

Mr. Flack is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Robin) Boggs of Andover, Ohio; his son, David (Tina) Flack of Valley City, Ohio; his sister, Joann Eastlake of Williamsfield, Ohio; his six grandchildren, Nicki (Boggs) Britton, Randy Boggs, Cassie Flack, Justin Flack, Aidan Flack and Caylee Flack and his four great-grandchildren, Kelsie and Emma Britton, Maggie Boggs and Robert “Robbie” Boggs.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club, PO Box 168, Williamsfield, Ohio 44093 or to Ashtabula County Agricultural Society, PO Box 546, Jefferson, Ohio 44047.

