Suspected overdose victim found unconscious in Warren CVS bathroom

Shandrieka Shaver is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments

By Published:
CVS Pharmacy exterior.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing charges after police said she overdosed in the bathroom of CVS.

Police were called to the pharmacy on E. Market Street on Wednesday night after store employees tried to open the door of the bathroom, which was locked.

An EMT was able to take the door off its hinges and found 38-year-old Shandrieka Shaver lying on the floor, according to a police report. Police said a syringe was on a baby changing station in the bathroom, along with two pieces of folded paper containing suspected crack cocaine.

Shaver was revived with naloxone (an opioid overdose reversal drug), and she began to regain consciousness. Police said she apologized for overdosing.

She was taken to the hospital and was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments. Additional charges may be pending results of tests on the suspected drugs, police said.

