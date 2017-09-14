Thames homers, Anderson solid as Brewers beat Pirates 8-2

Milwaukee got to Tyler Glasnow (2-7) for five runs, four hits and six walks over 2 2/3 innings

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Eric Thames hit his team-high 30th homer , Chase Anderson pitched effectively on three days’ rest and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-2 on Wednesday night.

Center fielder Brett Phillips added two hits and three RBIs, and also threw out a runner at the plate for the Brewers. They have won five of their last six games as they try to keep pace with the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee got to Tyler Glasnow (2-7) for five runs, four hits and six walks over 2 2/3 innings in the right-hander’s first start since returning from the minors Sunday.

The Brewers also learned Wednesday that they will host a three-game series this weekend against the Marlins instead of traveling to Miami, as South Florida recovers from Hurricane Irma.

Milwaukee will be the visiting team in its own stadium, Miller Park.

