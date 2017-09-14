Warren crime activity: Police find man pushing liquor bottles in stroller

Related Coverage Warren crime activity: Sitter accused of hitting child who messed up manicure

Wednesday, September 6

3:04 a.m. – 100 block of W. Market St., police said a man was shot at by someone he knew in the parking lot of Chase Bank. The man told officers he fired back as he was running away.

6:36 p.m. – 1500 block of Stewart Circle NW, reported burglary. The victim said someone broke into his apartment and stole a TV.

Friday, September 8

2:20 p.m. – 2200 block of Jackson St. SW, 26-year-old Darrelle Williams, arrested and charged with possession of drugs, drug abuse instruments and marijuana. Police responded to reports of up to 35 cars visiting a parked car in a matter of 20 minutes. When officers arrived, they said they smelled marijuana and found Williams in the driver’s seat with baggies of weed, pills, syringes, guns and almost $2,000 in cash. Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Saturday, September 9

1:40 a.m. – 1600 block of Lexington Ave. NW, police said a group of teenage boys broke into a garage while the victims were home. One of the suspects, a 17-year-old, was caught. The boy said he was not involved in the break-in. Police said they will file curfew charges against him.

5:31 p.m. – Austin Avenue SW, 25-year-old Darien Daugherty, of Cortland, charged with domestic violence, drug paraphernalia and possession of drug abuse instruments. A woman told police Daugherty punched her in the face and hit her several times at Quinby Park. Officers said they found a glass pipe, syringe and needle inside the woman’s car. The woman told them she did not know about the drug items. Daugherty pleaded not guilty to the charges and was later jailed.

10:26 p.m. – 2000 block of Sheridan Ave. NE, a woman told police that a woman she knew broke into her house and attacked her. Officers could not find the suspect, so they left. The victim called them back, saying the woman was hiding under a car. By the time police returned, the victim said the woman had already left.

11:14 p.m. – 500 block of E. Market St., 34-year-old Solomon Cindea, charged with petty theft and drug paraphernalia. Workers at Sunrise Inn said Cindea was intoxicated and left without paying. Employees said he ordered a piece of cake and a glass of milk totaling $7.40 but that he only left $1.45 in coins on the table. Police said Cindea had a glass crack pipe on him. He was arrested after being treated at the hospital. Cindea pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Sunday, September 10

3:45 a.m. – 300 block of Vine Ave. NE, 27-year-old Ashley Johnson, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. Police responded to the overdose of a man and learned that Johnson, who was also there, had an active arrest warrant. They said they later found a needle in her wallet and a small amount of marijuana in her pocket.

7:44 p.m. – 2300 block of N. Feederle Dr. SE, 27-year-old Ashley Calbert, arrested on warrants — including one for felony possession of drugs — and additionally charged with falsification. While issuing an illegal parking citation, officers recognized Calbert as having an active warrant and said she had tried to break into a house the night before. She gave officers several fake names, police said. Calbert pleaded not guilty to her charges.

Monday, September 11

12:09 p.m. – 800 block of North Park Ave., reported breaking and entering of a vacant rental house. The victim told police someone broke in and stole a gas stove, causing natural gas to fill the house.

5:34 p.m. – 3100 block of Parkman Rd. NW, 49-year-old Dean Varie, of Struthers, charged with drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence. Officers responded to a possible overdose and found Varie unconscious in a car. The car was still running and starting to roll because it was in drive. Police turned off the car and revived Varie with naloxone. According to a police report, there was heroin, crack and a crack pipe in the car. Varie pleaded not guilty to the charges. Drug charges are pending.

9:00 p.m. – 2200 block of North River Rd., 43-year-old Sheldon Robinson, of Toronto, Ohio, arrested on a probation violation warrant out of Trumbull County and a burglary warrant out of West Virginia. Police received a report that Robinson was trying to break into a coin machine on one of the washers at Wash Well. He denied trying to steal coins, saying he only hit it because one of his coins wouldn’t go through. Officers said they also found drug abuse tools in Robinson’s car.

Tuesday, September 12

3:22 p.m. – 300 block of Lane Dr. SW, 23-year-old Jamil Austin, issued a summons for possession of marijuana and given a criminal trespass warning; 22-year-old Dearis Bennett, arrested on a warrant. Police responded to a group of men causing a disturbance on the basketball court at Highland Homes. There was an “overwhelming” smell of marijuana in one of their cars, according to a police report. Officers said they found pills, baggies of marijuana and cash inside the car. Additional drug charges are pending lab results.

7:02 p.m. – 600 block of Maple St. SW, reported breaking and entering. The victim said someone broke into a house he was flipping and stole cabinets and copper piping.

Wednesday, September 13

1:30 a.m. – 200 block of Oriole Pl. SW, report of shots fired into a home. Police said the rear window of a car parked in a driveway had been shot out. Bullets hit the front of the house and some went inside. The victim said there are eight people living in the house, including five children. No one was injured.

2:31 p.m. – 400 block of Atlantic St. NE, 30-year-old Michael Cooper, arrested and charged with breaking and entering. Police responded to reports of a man breaking into the old Atlantic Beverage building. They saw Cooper walking on Forest St., pushing a baby stroller carrying three bottles of rum, one bottle of tequila, two bags of dog food and some packaged shirts, according to a police report. He told police the items were lying outside of the store so he just “picked it up,” the report states. Cooper pleaded not guilty to the charge but is being held in jail without bond.

9:30 p.m. – 600 block of E. Market St., 38-year-old Shandrieka Shaver, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments. Police said Shaver overdosed on drugs in the bathroom of CVS Pharmacy. An EMT had to break down the door to get her out. Police said a syringe was found on a baby changing station.

Thursday, September 14

12:49 a.m. – 300 block of Charles Ave. SE, reported theft of a car. The victim told police someone she knew said his car broke down and asked her for a ride. She went to change her clothes but when she came back out, she said her car was gone and the car key was missing from her key ring.

