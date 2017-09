WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is being held on $500,000 bond in the Trumbull County Jail on rape charges.

Marvin Tiggett, Jr., 37, is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

According to the indictment, Tiggett sexually assaulted a girl who is now 17 from 2011 to 2013.

Tiggett pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Wednesday, and he is scheduled to appear in a Trumbull County court for a pretrial on Wednesday morning.