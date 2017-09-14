Youngstown police seize drugs, $18K in cash during drug raid

Several drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and heroin were found

Victor Green and Roscoe Burkes
L: Victor Green; R: Roscoe Burkes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three men are facing drug charges following a drug raid on the city’s north side.

According to a police report, officers went to a home on Emerson Place about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to execute a search warrant. When they arrived, officers encountered Victor Green, 45, and Roscoe Burkes, 48, both of Youngstown, inside a vehicle parked at the house. A search of the suspects and the vehicle revealed several drugs, including fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone, and cocaine. Police also seized $10, 781 from Green and $571 from Burkes. They also found $340 in the console of the car.

When officers entered the house they found a baggie of marijuana and a digital scale.

Several people were inside the house, including 59-year-old Willie Caldwell, who police say lives there.

Green and Burkes were arrested and charged with drug possession. Caldwell was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

