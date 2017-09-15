27 First News gives anchor Lauren Wood a heartfelt sendoff

If you are viewing this on a mobile device, go to WKBN.com to watch additional videos.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is with mixed emotions that we here at WKBN 27 First News bid farewell to First News This Morning anchor Lauren Wood.

Lauren has accepted a position at our sister station WDTN in Dayton. Her decision to leave centers around the desire to be closer to her family in southern Ohio.

We wish Lauren, her husband Nathan and their dog Winston the very best.

Lauren will continue her broadcast news career as a morning anchor for WDTN 2 NEWS Today.

Watch as we retrace some of Lauren’s moments on-air and in the community she loves so much.