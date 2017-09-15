Austintown crime activity: Man calls police, charged with DUI

Related Coverage Austintown crime activity: Man was going to sell stolen saw for drugs

Wednesday, September 6

3:43 p.m. – Mahoning Ave. and SR 11, Cameron Mitchell, 18, of New Waterford, charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police stopped Mitchell’s car for an unknown object hanging from the rearview mirror. According to a police report, a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed two plastic bags of marijuana and a glass bong. Mitchell told police all of it was his, according to the report.

10:36 p.m. – 5300 block of Seventy Six Dr., Crystal Hotlosz, 36, arrested on two warrants and additionally charged with obstructing official business. Police saw Hotlosz walking away from a known prostitution area near Club 76. According to the report, she gave police a fake name.

Thursday, September 7

8:34 p.m. – 3100 block of S Raccoon Rd., Kahmaree Bush, 19, of Warren, charged with aggravated robbery. Police said Bush went into Raccoon Road Beer and Wine and pointed a handgun at an employee, demanding money from the cash drawer. The employee gave him everything in the drawer, according to a police report. Bush then pointed the gun at the lottery register and demanded all the money from there but ran away, police said. Officers later found Bush near an apartment building in the 4500 block of Deer Creek Ct., where he was arrested.

10:21 p.m. – 5400 block of Mahoning Ave., Michael Herndon, 32, of Grove City, Pennsylvania, charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. According to a report, police saw a Honda hit an unoccupied Toyota at a gas pump at Sheetz. Police stopped the Honda — which Herndon was driving — and saw a cigarette wrapper containing marijuana and rolling papers inside the car.

Saturday, September 9

7:36 p.m. – N. Edgehill and Mahoning avenues, Raynell Jones, 43, arrested on a warrant. Police pulled Jones over for a traffic violation. He told the officer, “I ain’t even gonna lie to you, I got warrants out of Cleveland, Ohio but they should not want me,” according to a police report.

Wednesday, September 13

1:33 a.m. – Pembrook Rd. and Orkney Street, Matthew Kamoda, 29, arrested and charged with DUI. Police were called to Chippers Bar for reports of a drunk man asleep at the bar, who possibly had a gun. According to a police report, Kamoda approached police outside the bar — appearing drunk — and told officers he was the person who called the police. Police said they then saw Kamoda get in his car, so they pulled him over for driving in the middle of roads. They learned that Kamoda had an expired registration, suspended license and an active warrant. According to the report, he refused sobriety tests multiple times and was jailed.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department.

