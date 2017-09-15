Austintown Fitch takes 21-7 lead at Harding

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Joey Zielinkski touchdown sparked Austintown Fitch early as the Falcons lead Warren Harding 21-7 in the second quarter.

A Zielinkski 3-yard TD run capped off a 12-play, 77-yard Falcons drive.

Harding’s Kayron Adams tied the contest with a 28-yard TD run midway through the second quarter.

But on the first play of the ensuing Fitch drive, Randy Smith ran 68 yards for a score to give the Falcons the lead again. Luis Lunsden’s 32-yard TD run then pushed Fitch’s lead to 21-7 just before halftime.

Read more: Week four high school football stories

Austintown Fitch football schedule | Warren Harding football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22