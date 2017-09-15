Betty Jane (Clay) Coy Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Betty Jane (Clay) Coy, 89, of Salem, died Friday evening, September 15, 2017.

Betty was born on March 26, 1928, a daughter of the late Noah and Bertha (McClish) Clay.

She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Salem.

She is survived by her children, Robert Coleman of Lisbon, Melvin Knauff of Alabama, Steve Knauff of Alliance, Delmer Knauff of Salem, Helen Hughes of Salem, Sarah Devlin of Salem, Carol Grindle of Alliance and Margaret Grindle of Alliance. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; brothers, George Clay of Woodsworth, Norman Clay of Youngstown and Harry Clay of Youngstown and a sister, Irene Foy of Austintown.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jonas Coy, whom she married in 1970 and who passed in 1992; two sons, John Coleman and Charles Coleman; a great-grandson and two siblings, Edward and Vernon.

There will be a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 19 at Brown Funeral Home in Salem, with Pastor Roger Delaney officiating.

Friends may call the hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19 at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Arrangements are handled by Brown Funeral Home. Friends may send their online condolences and register online at www.brownfhonline.com.