Wilmington up 3 scores at halftime; Verrelli has 2 TDs

Wilmington defeated Sharpsville last year twice by a combined score of 119-28.

By Published: Updated:

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington and Sharpsville both enter this matchup with unbeaten records. The Greyhounds have outscored their opposition by a count of 144-7. Over the last two weeks, neither West Middlesex or Lakeview were able to score a single point against Wilmington’s defense. Sharpsville has scored 40-points or more in each of their first three games of the season. The Blue Devils have outscored their foes by a combined total of 131-34.

Read more: Week four high school football stories

The Greyhounds defense forced an interception on the second play from scrimmage. Junior Cameron Marett picked off a Nick Alexander errant pass. The interception was the first by Alexander this season. However, Sharpsville was able to hold the Greyhounds on their first possession of the game to force a punt.

Late in the first quarter, Bryson Verrelli broke a 93-yard touchdown run to give the Greyhounds the early lead at 7-0.

Midway through the second quarter – After Jack Patton’s 11-yard run, Wilmington’s junior quarterback Robert Pontius raced 27-yards to the outside to enter the end zone to push the ‘Hounds lead to 14-0. The next time Wilmington’s offense touched the ball – they finished with another score. This time it was Verrelli, who went in from a yard out as he reached for the goal line and scored.

Wilmington football schedule | Sharpsville football schedule

Scoring Chart
First Quarter
W – Bryson Verrelli, 93-yard TD run (W 7-0, 1:35)
Second Quarter
W – Robert Pontius, 27-yard TD run (W 14-0, 5:26)
W – Bryson Verrelli, 1-yard TD run (W 21-0, 0:23)

Next week, Wilmington returns home to face Mercer while Sharpsville will play at Reynolds.

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s