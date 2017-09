STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman leads Stuebenville 14-7 midway through the second quarter.

The Spartans scored on their opening drive, capped off by Joe Ieraci’s 11-yard TD run.

The Big Red answered with a 9-play, 65-yard scoring drive to tie the game.

Boardman regained the lead on a 77-yard screen pass TD.

