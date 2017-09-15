Canfield elementary students being provided with ID kits

Canfield police officers will visit Hilltop Elementary School with the kits on September 26

By Published: Updated:
The Canfield School District is partnering with the Canfield Police Department for a safety initiative.   With parents permission, each elementary student can receive their own Child Safety Fingerprint ID Kit. 

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield School District is partnering with the Canfield Police Department for a safety initiative.

With parents permission, each elementary student can receive their own Child Safety Fingerprint ID Kit.

The kits include the child’s personal information, a dental chart, medical conditions and an emergency directory. This will help quickly identify a child and contacts in case of an emergency.

Officers say there is more that can be done.

“This is just one part of the kit. The family can choose to have the rest of the kit completed, so it’s a pretty comprehensive kit that we are providing,” said Canfield Resource Officer Steve Garstka.

If parents choose, they can add an updated picture to the kits and provide information such as their height and weight.

The officers will visit Hilltop Elementary School with the kits on September 26.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s