Columbiana students add to hurricane relief effort

All of the donations will go to the Salvation Army and Red Cross for distribution

By Published: Updated:
Schools in Columbiana are helping with the hurricane relief effort.


COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Help for hurricane victims continues to pour in from the Mahoning Valley.

First-graders at Joshua Dixon Elementary School in Columbiana organized a donation drive. Students collected boxes of personal care items such as shampoo, soap, diapers and tissues.

All of the donations will go to the Salvation Army for distribution.

First-grade teacher Mayson Dickinson said in addition to the victims getting much-needed supplies, the students also get the experience of helping others.

“They also needed to learn social skills. They need to learn how to be empathetic towards people they know and people they don’t know,” Dickinson said.

Cheerleaders from Columbiana and Leetonia schools are also helping out. They’ll be collecting money Friday the Columbiana football game. All money raised there will to the American Red Cross.

.

 

