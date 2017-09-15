Congress working on plan for young illegal immigrants

Related Coverage Students, professors gather at YSU in support of DACA

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Deal or no deal?

Friday, the White House says it’s up to Congress to decide the fate of 800,000 young people who could face deportation.

President Donald Trump says he wants to show compassion, but some Republican lawmakers say now is not the time to focus on immigration reform.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Congress is still working on a plan to keep the young illegal immigrants, or Dreamers, in the country.

“There’s a deal to be had between Democrats and Republicans, on the Dream Act, children and border security,” he said.

But White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said there’s no deal yet and that the president is still trying to decide exactly what reform he’d support.

“We want to keep having conversations, well, lay out our principles in the next seven to 10 days,” she said.

President Trump did lay out one principle on Twitter, tweeting: “Chain migration cannot be allowed to be part of any legislation on immigration.”

Chain migration allows citizens to sponsor family members to move to the U.S. Critics worry Dreamers would use their new status to let relatives skip to the front of the line and immigrate to the U.S. quickly

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy said he goes a step further.

“Now, I’m not saying we shouldn’t try to work something out, but I’m not going to just vote for a bill that just grants wholesale amnesty,” he said.

So far, there’s not even a bill for Congress to consider.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson said if anyone can make a deal, it’s the president.

“Maybe President Trump is the one president that can bring all the elements together and come up with a compromise that everyone can live with,” he said.