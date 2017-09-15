Doctors explain patient activity following eclipse

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three weeks ago the nation turned their eyes to the sky to watch the solar eclipse. But people were warned not to look without proper protection.

Weeks leading up to the eclipse eye doctors were warning patients to not look directly into the sun, and it turns out people listened. Across the nation, eye doctors have been surprised by the lack of patients coming in since the eclipse.

Local doctors say they have seen the same trend and tell me it is due to education.

“One of the good things I think is that we educated the patients before the eclipse happened and that is why we are not seeing an issue after,” said Dr. Brad Kubis, Bloomber Eyecare. “

Except those few who put sunscreen in their eyes, people listened to the experts. Millions of eclipse glasses were sold and people used them properly.

“The biggest thing we see after something like this is blurry vision. Things don’t seem right with or without your glasses on anymore,” Kubis said.

Whether you looked at the eclipse unprotected or not, anyone experiencing blind spots, distortion, or if straight lines appear crooked, should see a doctor.