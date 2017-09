MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Paving on Interstate 376 in Mercer County will shift to 24 hours a day next week.

Drivers need to be aware of changing traffic patterns during the round-the-clock work.

The work will start at 7 a.m. Monday and continue through noon Friday.

Eastbound and westbound lanes and westbound ramps will be affected. There will be flaggers and light plants.

Drivers should expect congestion and delays.