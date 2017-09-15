Dry conditions increase risk of fires during open burning

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – With warmer, drier conditions expected into next week, local firefighters are reminding people about the potential for brush fires.

Because of a lack of rain, especially over the last month, lawns are already turning brown and leaves are beginning to fall.

It’s also a time for bonfires and other outdoor burning that could lead to brush fires and wildfires.

Firefighters are offering some common sense safety tips.

“Always be in attendance of the fire. Have sources of extinguishment, really, at all times — whether it’s a hose or a bucket of water — and keep an eye on that,” said Beaver Township Assistant Fire Chief Frank Dispenza. “Also, make sure they’re burning on a day when there’s not a lit of wind that will cause some sparks to fly.”

Dispenza said it’s also a good idea to check the regulations in your hometown, since some communities have their own rules covering open burning.

