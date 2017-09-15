Halloween Trick or Treat times 2017

Halloween Trick or Treat times for Columbiana, Lawrence, Mahoning, Mercer and Trumbull counties

By Published:
Halloween trick or treat times 2017

Below is a list of dates and times for 2017 Halloween Trick or Treating in the Valley.

WKBN staff will continue updating this list as more information becomes available.

Do you know of a Halloween or fall event in the area that isn’t listed below? Submit a Trick or Treat time or event.

MAHONING COUNTY

Canfield: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Ellsworth Township: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Springfield Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Struthers: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Champion Township: Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Cortland: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Howland Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Liberty Township: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Newton Falls: Oct. 31, 5:00-6:30 p.m.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s