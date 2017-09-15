Halloween trick or treat times 2017

Below is a list of dates and times for 2017 Halloween Trick or Treating in the Valley.
WKBN staff will continue updating this list as more information becomes available.
Do you know of a Halloween or fall event in the area that isn’t listed below? Submit a Trick or Treat time or event.
MAHONING COUNTY
Canfield: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Ellsworth Township: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Springfield Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Struthers: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
TRUMBULL COUNTY
Champion Township: Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cortland: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Howland Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Liberty Township: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Newton Falls: Oct. 31, 5:00-6:30 p.m.
