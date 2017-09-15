Kent State Trumbull Theatre looking for actors for holiday play

It's the theatre's third joint deaf/hearing play production, and deaf and hearing actors are needed

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University at Trumbull’s theatre is looking for actors for an upcoming production, “ANOTHER Christmas Carol.”

It’s the theatre’s third joint deaf/hearing play production, and deaf and hearing actors (signers and speakers) are needed. Children over the age of four and adults of any age are encouraged to try out.

The play will be performed December 1-3 and 8-10. Audience members who are signing-impaired will be able to follow the play through the speakers’ performance and those who are hearing-impaired will be able to follow the play through the signers’ performance.

Auditions will be held from 7-9 pm. September 27 and  28 in the Kent State Trumbull Auditorium, located at 4314 Mahoning Ave. N.W. in Warren.

Participants are asked to complete an online audition form. Those unable to attend auditions can submit a video audition with a monologue (spoken English or American Sign Language) to the online form.

