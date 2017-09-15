Mahoning County indictments: September 15, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on September 15, 2017:

Tiawan Clinkscale: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Nylen Cerda: Tampering with records, telecommunications fraud and possessing criminal tools

Rocco Henderson: Possession of cocaine

Kareem James: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Chad Best: Domestic violence, grand theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle

Zackary M. Muir: Burglary and grand theft

Joseph Duarte: Burglary

Jayqhawn Kimbrough: Carrying concealed weapons

Doreen A. Quijano: OVI

Robert Grier: Possession of heroin, obstructing official business and falsification

Jonathan Jordan and Christopher Moore: Improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and possession of cocaine

Melvin White: Possession of cocaine

Tiffany Rosenberg: Trafficking in LSD and four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specification

Gary Berenics: Burglary and grand theft

Vincent Carosella: Safecracking and theft

Jeffrey V. Fuller, II: Possession of cocaine

Thomas J. Holler, Jr.: Two counts of possession of drugs

Willie A. Key: Trafficking in heroin and cocaine

Jennifer Barnhart: Failure to notify change of address

Takota J. Frederick: Breaking and entering

Jeffrey Johnson: Escape

Trevon Weaver: Escape

Jesse J. Stewart: Two counts of escape

Justin M. Luzier: Failure to verify current address

Jacob DiCarlo: Aggravated robbery, robbery and having weapons under disability with firearm and repeat offender specifications

Julian E. Missioni: Aggravated possession of drugs

Brandon F. Ferrier: Grandt theft, obstructing official business, criminal trespass and passing bad checks

Jeremy S. Adams: Receiving stolen property

John M. Smith: Escape

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.