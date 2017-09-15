Mahoning County indictments: September 15, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on September 15, 2017:
Tiawan Clinkscale: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications
Nylen Cerda: Tampering with records, telecommunications fraud and possessing criminal tools
Rocco Henderson: Possession of cocaine
Kareem James: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications
Chad Best: Domestic violence, grand theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle
Zackary M. Muir: Burglary and grand theft
Joseph Duarte: Burglary
Jayqhawn Kimbrough: Carrying concealed weapons
Doreen A. Quijano: OVI
Robert Grier: Possession of heroin, obstructing official business and falsification
Jonathan Jordan and Christopher Moore: Improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and possession of cocaine
Melvin White: Possession of cocaine
Tiffany Rosenberg: Trafficking in LSD and four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specification
Gary Berenics: Burglary and grand theft
Vincent Carosella: Safecracking and theft
Jeffrey V. Fuller, II: Possession of cocaine
Thomas J. Holler, Jr.: Two counts of possession of drugs
Willie A. Key: Trafficking in heroin and cocaine
Jennifer Barnhart: Failure to notify change of address
Takota J. Frederick: Breaking and entering
Jeffrey Johnson: Escape
Trevon Weaver: Escape
Jesse J. Stewart: Two counts of escape
Justin M. Luzier: Failure to verify current address
Jacob DiCarlo: Aggravated robbery, robbery and having weapons under disability with firearm and repeat offender specifications
Julian E. Missioni: Aggravated possession of drugs
Brandon F. Ferrier: Grandt theft, obstructing official business, criminal trespass and passing bad checks
Jeremy S. Adams: Receiving stolen property
John M. Smith: Escape
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
.