Man camps out in cage to bring POW-MIA awareness to Niles

Bill Weiser, of Negley, has been doing this every year on National POW-MIA Day for 19 years

Bill Weiser, Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – In Trumbull County, a man is making sure soldiers who never came home are not forgotten.

Friday was National POW-MIA Day and Bill Weiser, of Negley, spent it sitting in a cage at Circle Park in Niles to keep the issue alive.

Weiser said kids today do not know what soldiers went through in the Korean and Vietnam wars.

“This is what the prisoner of war was in, only it’s about half the size of what this cage is. Their cages were very small. They weren’t more than three feet by three feet by three feet.”

Weiser has been doing this for 19 years. He started in Youngstown and for the past nine years, he has been in Niles.

