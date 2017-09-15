Maria G. Crosby Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Mrs. Crosby passed away on Friday, September 15, 2017 at the Hospice House with her family at her side.

She was born on October 10, 2017 to Don and Doris Denmeade (Darin).

She loved to ride four wheelers, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory her parents; her husband, Doug Crosby; her children, Kaleb Keltz of New Middletown, Tyler Keltz of Austintown, Cole Crosby of North Lima, Ashlee Keltz of New Middletown and Kylie Keltz of North Lima; her granddaughter, Rhybug; her siblings, Mark Denmeade of Akron, Michael Denmeade of Vermont and Mary Beth Mazur of Virginia and her dog, “Mudly”.

A Celebration Life Service will be held at the Johnson Club, 2392 Churchill Road, Hillsville, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

Friends may call one hour prior the time of the service from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home in Youngstown, Ohio.