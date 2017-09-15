Player of the Game: Sharon’s Jordan Wilson



SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon Junior Running Back Jordan Wilson was named Player of the Game for his play in the Tigers 27-6 win over rival Hickory in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week on FOX Youngstown in week four of the 2017 high school football regular season.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing and Pizza Joe’s.

Wilson finished with a grand total of 119 yards on 16 carries with 2 touchdowns, helping the Tigers improve to 2-2 on the season.