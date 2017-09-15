Police bust large marijuana grow in Campbell

Several police cruisers raced to the house just before 7:30 a.m. Friday

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police raided a house on Devitt Avenue in Campbell Friday morning.

Several police cruisers converged on the house in the 600 block of Devitt Avenue just before 7:30 a.m.

Investigators found a large hydroponic marijuana grow inside the house.

Police said they received anonymous complaints about the house.

Sixty to 70 plants were seized. Police said sophisticated growing equipment was taken from the house, including lights, heating systems, fans, and a humidity system.

