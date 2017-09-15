Raymond E. Swansiger Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Funeral services for Raymond E. Swansiger will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown.

Raymond passed away at home surrounded by his family on Friday, September 15, 2017.

Raymond was born January 8, 1931 in Nemacolin, Pennsylvania, son of the late Stephen and Anna (Hudak) Swansiger.

He was a graduate of the class of 1951 from Struthers High School.

He attended The Ohio State University where he played football under the noted Woody Hayes.

Ray served in the Under Water Demolition team (UDT) in the US Navy, the precursor to the current day Navy Seals. He then worked as a concrete and drywall contractor and later worked for and retired from Ohio Water Service.

Raymond was known for his oil paintings of the old barns in and around the New Middletown area with exhibits at the Canfield Fair. He was a member at St. Paul the Apostle Church, Knights of Columbus, Struthers Gridiron Club, the Struthers Sports Hall of Fame, VFW and the New Springfield Historical Society.

He was an avid golfer and loved Ball room dancing.

He is survived by his wife, Carole (Zamary) Swansiger whom he married on November 23, 1963; three children, Raymond (Patricia) Swansiger in Sterling, Virginia, David A. (Carrie) Swansiger in Springfield Township and Jodi (Don) Hollinger in Navarre, Ohio; six grandchildren, Rachael, Neil, Andrew, Brian and Eric Swansiger and Ryan Hollinger.

In addition to his parents Raymond was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Rota and Rose Jacobs and four brothers, Andrew, Rudy, Steve and Albert Swansiger.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the St. Paul the Apostle Church.

Burial will be in St. John Cemetery.

Donations can be made in Raymond’s name to Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.