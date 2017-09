NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – East leads Niles 13-7 in the second quarter.

Jawan Showers scored on a 5-yard TD run early in the first quarter for the Golden Bears. Illiah Donley then added a 3-yard TD run early in the second quarter.

Niles got on the board with an 80-yard interception return by Jason Johns.

