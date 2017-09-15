Steelers LB Dupree good to go, not Tuitt

PITTSBURGH (AP) Pittsburgh defensive end Stephon Tuitt’s left biceps is healing and he may be ready to play against Minnesota on Sunday.

While Tuitt went through some cardio work and hit tackling dummies, he didn’t participate during the team portion of practice on Friday and hasn’t been involved in contact of any kind since he felt his left arm go numb on the second play from scrimmage in last weekend’s win over Cleveland.

“You make a sack (the first play), then second play you make a nine-yard tackle for loss, swiping the tight end,” Tuitt said. “Stuff happens. It’s football. I just swiped at the dude and it happened.”