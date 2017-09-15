Storm Team 27: Partly to mostly sunny

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Mostly sunny. Temperatures will push into the upper 70’s.

The weekend looks great with partly sunny skies and highs in the 80’s! The warm air will stick around through next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Partly cloudy. Temperatures falling through the 60’s.

YSU FOOTBALL SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Near 80°.

FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 77

Friday night: A few clouds.

Low: 56

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 80

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 83 Low: 61

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm late day. (20%)

High: 84 Low: 62

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm late day. (20%)

High: 84 Low: 64