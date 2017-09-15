Storm Team 27: Watch for patchy fog through morning

By Published:

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Look for areas of fog into the early morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 50’s.  Fog may be dense in spots through early morning.

Saturday will start with some fog with skies becoming partly sunny.  Highs will push toward 80 by afternoon.  The warmer temperatures are expected to stick around through next week.

YSU FOOTBALL SATURDAY: Partly sunny.  Near 80°.

FORECAST

Saturday: Partly sunny. Areas of fog early.
High: 80

Saturday night: A few clouds. Patchy fog.
Low: 59

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 81

Monday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 81 Low: 61

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 60

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 62

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 63

