Struthers strikes early with 2 Mitchell TDs, leads 23-0

Mitchell is coming off a four-TD game last week against Niles

By Published: Updated:
Struthers Wildcat High School Football

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers running back Willie Mitchell is at it again, notching two early TD runs as the Wildcats lead Jefferson 23-0 in the second quarter.

Both of Mitchell’s TD runs came in the first quarter and were followed by successful 2-point conversions. He’s coming off a four-TD game last week against Niles.

Tyrese Hawkins then scored on a 70-yard TD run in the second quarter for a 23-0 Struthers lead.

Read more: Week four high school football stories

Struthers football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s