Struthers strikes early with 2 Mitchell TDs, leads 23-0

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers running back Willie Mitchell is at it again, notching two early TD runs as the Wildcats lead Jefferson 23-0 in the second quarter.

Both of Mitchell’s TD runs came in the first quarter and were followed by successful 2-point conversions. He’s coming off a four-TD game last week against Niles.

Tyrese Hawkins then scored on a 70-yard TD run in the second quarter for a 23-0 Struthers lead.

