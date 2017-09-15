Walter Makoski Obituary

September 15, 2017 Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Walter Makoski, age 92, died Friday, September 15, 2017 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born March 31, 1925.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.