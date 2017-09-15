Western Reserve leads Sebring 34-0 behind quick start

Jack Cappabianca caught a 43-yard TD pass for a 6-0 Blue Devils lead

Western Reserve Blue Devils High School Football - Berlin Center, OH

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve has wasted no time against Sebring, jumping out to a quick 34-0 lead.

Jack Cappabianca caught a 43-yard TD pass for a 6-0 Blue Devils lead. Moments later, Dominic Velasquez returned an interception for a touchdown to make it 13-0.

Ryan Demsky caught a 28-yard TD pass and Todd Henning caught a 27-yard TD pass for a 28-0 lead.

A 72-yard TD pass to Kade Hilles then put the Blue Devils up 34-0 in the first.

.

