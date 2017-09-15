Wilson notches back-to-back TDs, Sharon leads Hickory 13-0

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Back-to-back Sharon touchdowns midway through the second quarter has the Tigers leading Hickory 14-0.

With 5:51 left in the half, Jordan Wilson scored on a 6-yard TD run for a 6-0 lead.

Sharon’s Ziyon Strickland then notched an interception, and Wilson scored on a 37-yard run a play later.

