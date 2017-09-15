Youngstown police: Suspects assaulted man, took his pants

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are in the Mahoning County Jail, accused of beating a man and leaving him with serious injuries in a Youngstown parking lot.

Wednesday night, police were called to the back parking lot of The Busy Bee on South Avenue. There, they found an unresponsive man lying on the ground bleeding from his head. Police said the victim wasn’t wearing pants.

A person in the area told police that he didn’t see the assault, but he saw two men running from behind the building. The man gave police a description of the suspects, according to a police report.

Police stopped two men on Gibson Street near Palmer Street who matched the description of the suspects. Police said one of the suspects was carrying a pair of pants.

The men were identified as Darren and Aaron Moore.

According to a police report, Aaron Moore dropped a wallet in the area in an attempt to hide it from police. The wallet was determined to belong to the victim.

Police said Aaron Moore also had a pocket knife, along with the victim’s keys and cell phone. Darren Moore had a boxcutter, police said.

Aaron Moore told police that he picked the items up from the parking lot, and Darren Moore told officers that he didn’t know whose pants he was carrying.

Police said the suspects later admitted to assaulting the man because he called them a racial slur and spit at them.

Both men face felony aggravated robbery charges. They’re scheduled to appear in court on Friday.