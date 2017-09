BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – About 450 cross country teams from three different states competed the 32nd annual Spartan Invitational Saturday.

It’s one of the largest cross country meets not only in Ohio, but the entire Midwest.

There were 16 races with nearly 6,500 runners from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The meet is a great boost locally, with an estimated 20,000 spectators in the Valley this weekend.

Akron Children’s Hospital was a race partner for the first time.