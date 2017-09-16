Chuck C. Taylor Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Chuck C. Taylor, 45, of Worthington Avenue, died Saturday, September 16, 2017 at his home in New Castle.

He was born November 3, 1971 in New Castle, the son of the late Chuck Taylor and Carol (Kobak) Seinkner, his mother survives in New Castle.

Mr. Taylor formerly worked at Adams Manufacturing.

He enjoyed building models, riding his motorcycle and loved family gatherings.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Jodi Lynn Taylor of New Castle; two nephews; one great-nephew and one great-niece and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of Chuck’s life will be scheduled at a future date.

Arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.