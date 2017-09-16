David Michael Lingenfelter Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – David Michael Lingenfelter, of Farrell, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2017 in his home. He was 43.

Mr. Lingenfelter was born August 3, 1974 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Dennis and Donna (Bush) Lingenfelter and attended Mercer Area School District.

David was employed doing bodywork at Advanced Auto Body, Sharon, the former Mercer Collision Center and most recently was self employed doing bodywork at his home.

He was a simple man who enjoyed cars, dogs and played in a dart league.

He is survived by his parents, Dennis Lingenfelter, Mercer and Donna Lingenfelter and her companion, Wayne Brownlee, Masury, Ohio; a sister, Denise Weaver and her husband, Kenneth and their son, Justin, all of Mercer; a brother, Donald Lingenfelter and his children, Donnie, Zack, Luke and Kendra, all of Sharon.

David was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Doris Bush; paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Marie Lingenfelter and a great-niece, Jaycee Alina Weaver.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Tails of Hope, 2450 Hoezle Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20 in the funeral home with Rev. C. Charles Eckles, pastor of I.H.S. Gospel Ministries, Hermitage, officiating.

Interment will be held at Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.