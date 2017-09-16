Douglas James Campbell Obituary

DIAMOND, Ohio – There will be a celebration of life ceremony at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Douglas James Campbell, 65, of Diamond, who died on Saturday afternoon, September 16, 2017 at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, after suffering a stroke.

Douglass was born on July 3, 1952 in Youngstown, a son of the late Dean S. and Marian Wehr Campbell and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Jackson Milton High School in 1971.

He had a career with horses and mules. Douglas was an accomplished jockey, blacksmith and equine dentist. Douglas had also been a truck driver for several companies.

He had a love for exotic animals in which he raised and also trained.

He will be missed by family and friends including his two daughters, Genna (Andrew) Pellin of Warren and Heather (Justin) Meager of Cumberland, Maryland; four grandchildren; four brothers, Don (Sandy) Campbell of Berlin Center, Harold (Maureen) Campbell of Diamond, Jay Campbell of Diamond and Ward (Pam) Campbell of North Jackson as well as his sister, Connie (Bill) Owen of Lebanon, Ohio.

Friends may call on Wednesday, September 20 from 6:00 – 7:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Family and friends may send online condolences to the Campbell family