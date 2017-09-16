Frances Zeigler Obituary

September 16, 2017 Obituary

DAMASCUS, Ohio – Frances Zeigler, age 79, died at 3:33 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Damascus.

She was born on August 23, 1937.

Arrangements are pending at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.