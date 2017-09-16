Frances Zeigler Obituary

DAMASCUS, Ohio – Frances Zeigler, age 79, died at 3:33 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Damascus.
She was born on August 23, 1937.
Arrangements are pending at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
DAMASCUS, Ohio – Frances Zeigler, age 79, died at 3:33 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Damascus.
She was born on August 23, 1937.
Arrangements are pending at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use