Inmate who escaped in Oklahoma is caught in Pennsylvania

The Major County, Oklahoma, sheriff's office said on its Facebook page that 32-year-old Andrew Foy was arrested Friday

By Published:
jail generic

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) – Authorities say one of two inmates who escaped by overpowering guards in northwest Oklahoma and stealing a prison transport van has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

The Major County, Oklahoma, sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page that 32-year-old Andrew Foy was arrested Friday.

Details of the arrest and where it took place were not released and the sheriff did not return a phone call for additional information.

Authorities say Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp escaped Aug. 22 near Fairview, Oklahoma. The Facebook post says Walp remains at large.

The van was later found abandoned and the men were last seen driving a stolen tractor-trailer rig in the Tulsa suburb of Sapulpa.

Authorities say Foy was being taken to Wyoming and Walp to Kansas, both to face charges for nonviolent offenses.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s