Lola Belle Fenton Obituary

DIAMOND, Ohio – Lola Belle Fenton, age 88, of Diamond passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2017.

Born April 13, 1929 in Marion Center, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Hal and Helen (Moss) Mountain.

Lola worked at the Mahoning National Bank in North Jackson.

She was a member of the Berlin Center United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post 737 Auxiliary.

She loved working on all sorts of crafts from stained glass to macramé.

Survivors include her children, Carol (Ron) Clark, Charles (Betty) Fenton, Richard Fenton and Judy (Bill) Hammond; grandchildren, Lea Ellis, Jayne Exton, Bob Fox, Christine Ballentine and Carly and Chad Hammond; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson and a brother, Reed Mountain.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Fenton in 2009; brothers, Dale and James Mountain and a sister, Nellie McKee.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, on Thursday, September 21 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. where services will be held on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

Private burial will take place at a later time for the family at Eckis Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 19 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.