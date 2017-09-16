Ma’lik Richmond plays in YSU’s win after week in court

Richmond sued YSU earlier this week after school officials said he couldn’t play in games this season

By Published: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ma’lik Richmond played two quarters in Youngstown State’s 59-9 win against Central Connecticut State on Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium.

Richmond — who was found guilty of rape as a juvenile while at Steubenville High School — sued YSU earlier this week after school officials said he couldn’t play in games this season.

Thursday, an Ohio district judge ruled that he should be allowed to play while his lawsuit is pending. Friday, a federal court upheld the ruling after YSU appealed it, allowing him to play.

Richmond entered Saturday’s game in the third quarter and finished with two tackles, including one for a loss.

When YSU head coach Bo Pelini was asked about Richmond’s performance in his postgame press conference, he mostly dodged the question, saying: “I thought overall, everybody did some good things. You have to watch the film and find out.”

He was then asked about Richmond simply being able to suit-up and see game-action, to which Pelini said, “You’re happy for the kid.”

WKBN went to the YSU tailgate lots prior to the game for reaction to the Richmond situation. However, no one was willing to talk — on camera — about anything regarding Richmond or his case.

Off camera, many people told WKBN they didn’t want Richmond to play, while some said he should be able to. Others said they could see it from both sides.

Another hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 to see if Richmond will be allowed to stay on the team permanently.

