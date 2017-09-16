Ohio county to offer anti-addiction injection to inmates

Franklin County officials say about 520 inmates a year are expected to receive injections of naltrexone

Naloxone, Narcan, opioid overdose reversal drug
Courtesy: WCMH

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio county will allow inmates being released from jail to receive an injection that prevents drug and alcohol abuse relapses.

Franklin County officials say about 520 inmates a year are expected to receive injections of naltrexone, which chemically prevents the high that addicts experience when using.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the federally funded program will cost about $400,000 annually or about $769 for each shot. The county will spend another $50,000 on medical evaluations and program oversight.

Kythryn Carr Hurd is vice president for clinical services at the Alcohol Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County.

She says inmates must have a substance-use disorder and be willing to continue treatment on release.

A record 4,050 Ohioans died of drug overdoses last year.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

