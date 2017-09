YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Forty years ago Tuesday marks the beginning of the end of steel dominating the Youngstown area’s economy.

On September 19, 1977, it was announced that the first of the area’s large mills was closing.

That day would be known as Black Monday and would be marked with protests and committees, all trying to bring jobs back to the Youngstown area.

Today, Black Monday’s effect is still apparent.

