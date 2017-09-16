Quaker Stake hosts St. Baldricks for child cancer research

People shaved their heads while others took pies to the face

By Published:
People shaved their heads while others took pies to the face, as all the proceeds raised went to St. Baldricks for child cancer research.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – People shaved their heads while others took pies to the face, as all the proceeds raised went to St. Baldricks for child cancer research.

It’s the first time Quaker Stake and Lube hosted the event.

For one of the restaurant’s assistant managers, it has a special place in his heart.

“I’ve participated the last four years,” said Jason Cottrill, event organizer. “I lost my niece back in 1999, so it’s kind of a personal thing I’ve wanted to do.”

Sport Clips is the national sponsor for St. Baldrick’s. Some of their local hair stylists gave the haircuts Saturday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s