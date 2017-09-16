Robert Ray Small Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Robert Ray Small, 76, of Warren, Ohio, died Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Windsor House at Liberty Health Care Center.

He was born on January 11, 1941 in Weston, West Virginia, a son of the late Harold and Isabelle Small.

In 1969, he married Susan Kaye Smith and they spent the last 50 years together.

Robert worked as a truck driver for almost 50 years, most recently with South Wind Trucking.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Kaye Small, of Warren, Ohio; sons, Robert Ray (Naylyn) Small, Jr. of Fairmont, West Virginia, Stephen Small of Warren, Ohio and Brian (Michelle) Small of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Regina (Steve) Small of Niles, Ohio and Cindy (Gabino) Trevino of Niles, Ohio; brother, Stephen Small of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Virginia Murphy of Weston, West Virginia and Cathy Groggs of Weston, West Virginia; grandchildren, Scott, Samantha, Sara, Amber and Sophia as well as great-grandchildren, Tripp, Mylo and Trinity.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters and one brother.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.