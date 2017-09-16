Stella Maykowski Gerlach Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Stella Gerlach, 91, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at her residence in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, with family at her side.

Stella was born on November 15, 1925, to Stanley and Josephine Maykowski in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Farrell High School in the class of 1944 and continued her education at the Shenango Valley Commercial Institute in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Stella worked in the superintendent’s office at Farrell High School, for Roberts Petroleum in Masury, Ohio, Roberts Hardware in Sharon, Pennsylvania and for PI&I Motor Express in Masury, Ohio.

Stella was also affectionately known as a homemaker.

On October 30th, 1970, she married the late George D. Gerlach in Virginia, whom passed away in June of 2001. They made their home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of St. Stanislaus-Koska Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Stella loved animals. She would always feed the birds, squirrels and deer that lived near her backyard. She especially loved her last pet cat, Tisha.

Stella is survived by her stepchildren, Cindy Garrett, Betty Shoup, Kitty Piccirilli, Barb McCracken, Patti Yingling and Janice Turna; 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Maykowski; mother, Josephine Maykowski; husband, George D. Gerlach; stepsons, George Gerlach, Jr., Jack Gerlach and John Gerlach; son-in-law, Robert Yingling as well as many brothers and sisters, Jenny Maykowski, Sophie Ringer, Cecelia Yourga, Genevieve Tomczak, Tenoria Sapala, Victoria Sovesky, John Maykowski and Marion Maykowski.

Per Stella’s request there will be no services.

Burial will take place in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Shriners Hospitals for Children 1645 W. 8th Street Erie, Pennsylvania 16505, in memory of Stella and George Gerlach.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.