Storm Team 27: Fog possible to start the day



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Saturday will start with some fog with skies becoming partly sunny. Highs will push toward 80 by afternoon. The warmer temperatures are expected to stick around through next week.

YSU FOOTBALL SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Near 80°.

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Areas of fog early.

High: 80

Tonight: A few clouds. Patchy fog.

Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 81

Monday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 81 Low: 61

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 80 Low: 61

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 60

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 60

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 62