Storm Team 27: The heat returns for the end of the weekend.

For the rest of the weekend we are expecting summer like temperatures to return. The chance for rain mainly comes back into the forecast on Monday. Highs will continue to be above 80 for at least the next week.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Patchy fog.
Low: 60

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 84

Sunday night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 61

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (30%)
High: 81

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 81   Low: 62

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 82   Low: 61

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 84   Low: 64

Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 83   Low: 63

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 84   Low: 65

